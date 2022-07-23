Woman dies after being pinned under car in Tampa crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of 9th St. N. and Powhatan Ave. E.
Police say, emergency personnel arriving on the scene discovered the woman pinned under a vehicle and began lifesaving efforts.
The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she died from her injuries.