Woman dies after slamming into truck on I-75

A woman from Brandon was killed late this morning on Interstate 75 when she slammed into the back of a box truck.

Troopers say Aviance M. Torres Guzman was speeding in a pickup truck as she headed north on the interstate, just south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. That's when she ran into the back of the box truck, crushing the front end of her vehicle.

Guzman, 33, was taken to the hospital but later died.

The box truck driver wasn't hurt.

A second crash occurred in the same area when a driver of a black SUV lost control, overturned in the median, and crashed into four vehicles in the northbound lanes.