Woman dies after walking into path of vehicle while trying to cross Tampa road, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 22nd Street near the East Henry Avenue intersection. Police said she was not in a crosswalk.

"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," according to a press release from the police department.

The woman has not been publicly identified. She passed away following the collision.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.