Woman faces DUI charges after crashing into St. Petersburg police officer Saturday night
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after Tracy Lynn Miracle crashed into a patrol car Saturday night.
According to police, Miracle was driving under the influence when the crash occurred.
Miracle was treated on the scene and refused to go to the hospital. She also refused to submit to testing, police said.
Miracle was charged with driving under the influence crash with injuries, officer-involved and refusal to submit to testing.