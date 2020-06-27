Woman fleeing from authorities shot, killed by Pasco deputy who says she fired first

article

A woman died Saturday afternoon after being shot by a Pasco County deputy who said she fired first.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the woman shot at the deputy after fleeing during an investigation in Port Richey. The deputy returned fire, striking her once, according to PCSO.

The suspect was treated by emergency personnel and was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

PCSO is conducting a criminal investigation involving the female.

The deputy-involved shooting investigation will be conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, due to a policy change that occurred due to events across our nation and in joining with other Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies.

