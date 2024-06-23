Woman found safe after running away from Port Richey home break-in, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A woman who ran away from a Port Richey home during a break-in early Friday morning was found safe, according to deputies.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office says Kenneth Ohmann, 49, and Thomas Philpot, 33, tried to break into an occupied home and fired multiple shots into the house on Pioneer Trail just after 3:30 a.m.

Pictured: Kenneth Ohmann and Thomas Philpot

According to officials, there were numerous victims inside the house, including Alisa Mckeehan, 45, who fled on foot and went missing. PSO said it did not appear that anyone was shot or injured during the incident.

Both Ohmann and Philpot were arrested after deputies served a search warrant in the Settlers Drive area of Hudson later in the morning.

PREVIOUS: 2 men arrested in shooting during Port Richey home break-in, woman missing: Deputies

Sabrina Philpot was also detained, according to officials. All three were hiding in the home when deputies served the warrant.

Pictured: Alisa Mckeehan

The sheriff's office said it's unknown whether Sabrina was involved in the shooting on Pioneer Trail.

Deputies announced that Mckeehan was found safe on Saturday night. No additional information was released.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter