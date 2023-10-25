Woman found dead in Tampa, police investigating: TPD

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on Wellington Court in Tampa Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to 305 Wellington Court after receiving a report of a dead woman.

READ: Car strikes bicyclist in fatal hit-and-run in Tampa

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was found with upper body trauma, according to investigators. She was identified by family as Sandra Bailey.

One neighbor described her as the neighborhood grandmother.

"It just devastating," Samiyah Tibbs, a neighbor, said. "It really is heartbreaking and stuff. We have to lose her and stuff. Over here isn’t going to be the same."

Tibbs said Bailey was always spending time with her family.

"She looked out for everybody," Tibbs said. "You needed somewhere to stay, she had let you come and stay with her and stuff."

Bailey’s family said she loved holidays and decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween.

"She’d decorate for Halloween, every holiday and stuff. She’d get the kids candy and everything," shared Tibbs.

Police said they’re following leads in this case, but it’s not clear if there are any persons of interest at this time. Tampa police said this remains an active investigation.