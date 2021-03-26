Woman hid in father’s home then beat, stabbed him to death, deputies say

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested Shannon Gillespie, 46, and charged her with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her father, 71-year-old Daniel Gillespie Jr.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home along Meadow Dale Drive in Clearwater on November 15, 2018, for a report of a dead person.

Detectives who responded to the scene said Daniel Gillespie Jr. had died from unnatural causes. The medical examiner later determined he was a murder victim who died from blunt and sharp injuries.

Detectives say while investigating the case they learned that Shannon Gillespie hid within the home on November 15, 2018, and waited for the opportunity to surprise her father before beating and stabbing him to death.

The house later burned down.

On Friday, deputies arrested Shannon Gillespie at her St. Petersburg home.

According to PCSO, Shannon Gillespie was involved in a fight with an unnamed female at the arrest scene and was also charged with battery.

