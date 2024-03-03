Woman hit, killed while crossing street in Manatee County: FHP

A pedestrian was hit and killed during a crash on Saturday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Bradenton man was driving an SUV north on 9th Street East, north of 301 Boulevard East around 10:45 p.m.

Officials say an unidentified woman was walking in an easterly direction, from the west sidewalk of 9th Street East. She walked across the southbound travel lanes, and entered the direct path of the SUV, according to authorities.

READ: Teen dies after being shot in Bradenton, deputies investigating

Troopers say the SUV hit the woman north of the 301 Boulevard East intersection.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP. The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter