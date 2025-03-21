Woman hurt in accidental shooting while friend handled gun: LPD
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after Lakeland police say a gun went off while her friend was handling it.
What we know:
Police say the accidental shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of Hibiscus Dr. East shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.
Investigators believe the gun discharged while the victim's friend, a 19-year-old woman, was in possession of the weapon.
The victim went to the hospital with injuries to her hand and upper torso, which are not life-threatening, according to LPD.
Police say no arrests have been made as of Friday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
LPD did not release the names of the women involved in the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Lakeland Police Department.
