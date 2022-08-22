Expand / Collapse search

Woman identified as burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police identified the body found on fire in an alley last week.

Monday, police said the body was identified as 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead. County records show she has lived in Gulfport and Clearwater, and was most recently described as a transient in December 2021.

Last Thursday, fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. After the flames were extinguished, officials said the body was revealed.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to Olmstead's death and an exact cause of death has not been determined. 

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete detectives at 727-893-7780.