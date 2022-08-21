Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for person of interest in St. Pete homicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
Rhiannon Cole Spicer is a person of interest in her live-in boyfriend's homicide article

Rhiannon Cole Spicer is a person of interest in her live-in boyfriend's homicide. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for Rhiannon Cole Spicer, 24, after her live-in boyfriend was found dead Friday afternoon. 

According to police, the body of 29-year-old Larry Jarrell was found in an apartment at the Casa Grande Apartments shortly before 5 p.m.

An autopsy report revealed that he was the victim of homicide. 

Police would like to speak with Spicer because she was living with Jarrell at the apartment in a domestic relationship. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
 