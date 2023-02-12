Woman in custody following fatal stabbing in Spring Hill, deputies say

One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing outside a Hernando County home improvement store.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in a wooded area behind the Lowes Home Improvement store located 4780 Commercial Way in Spring Hill on Saturday.

Shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office issued a description of the female suspect and asked the community to help locate her.

The woman was found Saturday night and taken into custody.

The victim, who has not been publically identified, died on Sunday.

The stabbing is under investigation.

