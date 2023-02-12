Expand / Collapse search

Woman in custody following fatal stabbing in Spring Hill, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing outside a Hernando County home improvement store. 

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in a wooded area behind the Lowes Home Improvement store located 4780 Commercial Way in Spring Hill on Saturday. 

Shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office issued a description of the female suspect and asked the community to help locate her. 

The woman was found Saturday night and taken into custody. 

The victim, who has not been publically identified, died on Sunday. 

The stabbing is under investigation. 
 