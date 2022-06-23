Woman injured in New Port Richey shooting, deputies say

article

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the intersection of Plathe Road and Rowan Road in New Port Richey Thursday evening.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area at around 9:20 p.m.

Deputies said a man shot the woman, who they said is known to the man. The woman was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, Pasco County deputies said. The man has even detained by law enforcement.

All directions of Rowan Road near Plathe Road are closed as deputies continue to investigate the shooting.