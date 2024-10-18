Woman, juvenile injured in motorcycle crash in Pinellas Park: Officers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Pinellas Park Friday evening.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers responded to the crash at around 8:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of US-19 North.

A woman and the juvenile who were riding the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital. According to police, the woman is in critical condition and the juvenile is stable.

Both were wearing helmets when the crash happened, authorities said.

Investigators said they are working to figure out what caused the crash. Officers were asking drivers in the area to avoid northbound US-19 at 82nd Avenue.

