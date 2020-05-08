Woman killed in single-vehicle crash along I-4

article

Troopers say a young woman is dead after her car veered off Interstate 4 this morning and slammed into a road sign.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. According to the FHP report, the car was headed westbound along I-4, just west of I-75, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved off the road and struck the steel support pole for a highway sign.

The driver died at the scene. Troopers have only identified her as a 21-year-old Brandon woman.

No other details were available.