Woman passes away following mobile home fire in Safety Harbor

One woman has died after a fire destroyed her home in Safety Harbor, according to detectives.

Pinellas County officials said the fire occurred Sunday at the Bays End Mobile Home Park. A neighbor saw the flames from the home and dialed 911 around 6:33 p.m.

Fire crews found 68-year-old Donna Spradley in a bathroom after the fire was extinguished. Officials said they do not believe the fire is suspicious.

Spradley was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where she passed away.

Detectives said the power to the mobile home was disconnected and the resident used candles for lighting. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home is a total loss, detectives said.

