Woman rescued from burning Brandon apartment: HCFR
BRANDON, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire in Brandon on Friday morning.
What we know:
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says its dispatch center got multiple phone calls shortly after 6:30 a.m. about heavy smoke and visible flames coming from a first-floor apartment on Palm Key Circle in Brandon.
Firefighters said they quickly located an unresponsive woman inside the apartment.
She was removed from the unit and taken to a waiting rescue unit for emergency medical care before she was driven to a nearby hospital.
Firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what started the fire.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.
