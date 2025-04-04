Woman rescued from burning Brandon apartment: HCFR

The Brief Hillsborough County firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment on Friday morning. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the first-floor apartment on Palm Key Circle in Brandon. The woman who was found unresponsive in the apartment was taken to an area hospital, but her condition has not been released.



Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire in Brandon on Friday morning.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says its dispatch center got multiple phone calls shortly after 6:30 a.m. about heavy smoke and visible flames coming from a first-floor apartment on Palm Key Circle in Brandon.

Firefighters said they quickly located an unresponsive woman inside the apartment.

She was removed from the unit and taken to a waiting rescue unit for emergency medical care before she was driven to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the fire.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

