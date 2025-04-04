Expand / Collapse search

Woman rescued from burning Brandon apartment: HCFR

Published  April 4, 2025 10:16am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Hillsborough County firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment on Friday morning.
    • It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the first-floor apartment on Palm Key Circle in Brandon.
    • The woman who was found unresponsive in the apartment was taken to an area hospital, but her condition has not been released.

BRANDON, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire in Brandon on Friday morning. 

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says its dispatch center got multiple phone calls shortly after 6:30 a.m. about heavy smoke and visible flames coming from a first-floor apartment on Palm Key Circle in Brandon. 

Firefighters said they quickly located an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. 

She was removed from the unit and taken to a waiting rescue unit for emergency medical care before she was driven to a nearby hospital. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. 

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the fire. 

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. 

