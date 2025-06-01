Woman shoots father during custody exchange in Largo: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Brief The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a custody exchange in Largo. Detectives say the adult daughter of the victim shot him twice. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first-degree.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a custody exchange at a sheriff's administration building in Largo.

The backstory:

Detectives say Rogerio Nascimento was with his sister, and his estranged wife was with their four minor children and a friend.

With the children in the car, the adults were standing outside their vehicles talking in the parking lot.

Detectives said three of the four children were hesitant to get out of the car.

That is when the adult daughter of Nascimento, 28-year-old Gabriella Nascimento, showed up and got out of her car. Not long after she arrived, detectives said she went up to her father with a semi-automatic gun and shot him in the back.

Rogerio ran toward the front lobby of the sheriff's administration building with his daughter chasing after him, shooting him a second time, according to detectives.

Rogerio made it into the building. Gabriella fell on the sidewalk, put the gun on the ground and stood up on the sidewalk until deputies took her into custody, according to PCSO.

Rogerio was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. No one else was injured.

What's next:

Gabriella was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first-degree. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not say what led up to the shooting.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

