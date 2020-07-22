Woman shot, killed after firing handgun at Largo officers

Police in Largo said officers were forced to shoot a woman who fired at them multiple times Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for help from someone who said a woman was pointing a gun at people near St. Pete Auto Auction at 14950 Roosevelt Blvd.

The officers were on the way when someone called to say the suspect, a white female, was running west on Roosevelt Blvd. toward 49th Street.

She was intercepted by the officers at Roosevelt and Frontage Road, but she refused officers' commands to drop the gun. She fired the handgun, hitting a police cruiser, and then tried to run, Largo PD said.

She fired at the officers again and they returned fire, hitting her. She later died at the hospital, the police department said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

“We're very lucky that none of the officers were hurt. It seemed to be an active gunfight, if you will,” offered LPD's Major Randall Chaney.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The intersection of Roosevelt and Frontage was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.

“That is a very active intersection,” Maj. Chaney added. “That would’ve been a very dangerous place to have something occur."