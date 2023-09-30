Woman shot, killed after raising gun at Pinellas County deputies following dispute with neighbor: SPD

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Pinellas County deputy.

Deputies say that shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to reports of an argument between neighbors at the Sunshine Mobile Home Park at 7403 46th Ave. N.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say they spoke to one resident involved in the dispute and tried to speak to the other homeowner, Samantha Belk.

According to deputies, Belk then went back inside her home and said she was getting her gun.

Investigators at scene of fatal deputy-involved shooting.

Deputies say Belk then walked back outside holding a black semiautomatic handgun and refused to comply with the deputies' orders to drop the weapon.

When Belk raised her weapon and pointed it at the deputies.

Deputy Albert Johnson III, who was one of three deputies at the scene, fired his gun several times, striking Belk.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators take photos at scene of deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Deputy Johnson, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force.

The other two deputies, who did not fire their weapons, will remain on duty.