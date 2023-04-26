Woman shot, killed man in bed at Weeki Wachee home, deputies say

article

A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot and killed a man while they were in bed at a home in Weeki Wachee.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 on Friday shortly before 1:15 p.m. to say she was doing chest compressions on a man who had been shot.

Deputies and crews from Hernando County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services continued lifesaving measures at the Nordic Road home in Weeki Wachee upon arrival.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center where he died.

Investigators say the victim was lying in bed with Gabrielle Bohn, 20 when he was shot. While the victim was being moved to the ambulance, deputies claim they overheard Bohn say she accidentally shot the victim.

A witness, who is a nurse, told authorities that she was in another room when she heard a bang. That witness told Bohn to start CPR while they called 911. After placing the call, the witness then took over doing chest compressions for Bohn.

According to investigators, Bohn made conflicting statements about how and why the victim was shot. However, she maintained that the shooting was an accident and that "she did not mean to shoot him."

Bohn was charged with culpable negligence.