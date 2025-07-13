Woman stuck on zip line over water rescued: CFR

A woman who was stuck on a zip line over a body of water had to be rescued by Clearwater Fire Rescue on Saturday evening.

The CFR Technical Rescue Team says they responded with neighboring fire agencies to Oldsmar after the woman could not be reached.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Crews say she was safely secured onto the ladder truck platform, and brought back to land.

