Woman's body found on beach, Longboat Key police investigating

By
Published  August 1, 2025 6:25am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Police say a woman's body was found near the Longboat Key Club on Thursday evening.
    • The woman's death is being investigated as a possible drowning, according to police.
    • Her identity has not been released.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - Longboat Key police are investigating after they say a woman's body was found on the beach Thursday.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 13 that the body was found around 6:30 p.m. near the Longboat Key Club.

Investigators are calling the woman's death a possible drowning.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the woman were released. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Longboat Key Police Department.

