Woman's body found on beach, Longboat Key police investigating

Longboat Key police are investigating after they say a woman's body was found on the beach Thursday.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 13 that the body was found around 6:30 p.m. near the Longboat Key Club.

Investigators are calling the woman's death a possible drowning.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the woman were released. The investigation is ongoing.