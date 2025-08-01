Woman's body found on beach, Longboat Key police investigating
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - Longboat Key police are investigating after they say a woman's body was found on the beach Thursday.
What we know:
Police tell FOX 13 that the body was found around 6:30 p.m. near the Longboat Key Club.
Investigators are calling the woman's death a possible drowning.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity of the woman were released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Longboat Key Police Department.