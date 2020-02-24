Woman's body found in car behind abandoned east Tampa home

article

Police say a call about a suspicious vehicle led them to the body of a woman in an east Tampa neighborhood this morning.

It was around 7:20 a.m. when someone called police about a car parked behind an abandoned house near 43rd Street and Fern Street. When police arrived, they found a woman's body inside.

"I saw at the corner of that house where this car was sticking out the front end and that's unusual because no one lives over there, so I'm thinking, 'Hmm,'" said Essie Harrison, who said she made the call to police.

Police don't believe the woman's death was a random act, but it was not immediately clear if they were looking for any suspects. They asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.

The woman's identity has not been publicly released.

Less than a mile away, officers investigated an armed robbery at the Noor Meat Market Sunday night. Detectives identified the suspect as Rasaat Hill, who they consider armed and dangerous. Police have not said whether they believe the crimes are connected.