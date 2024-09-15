Boyfriend of woman found dead near dumpster in St. Petersburg arrested: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a man was charged with second-degree murder after his girlfriend was found dead on Saturday morning.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrested Daniel Coley, 41, for the homicide of his 40-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Browning. The two shared an apartment, according to police.

Browning's body was found on Saturday morning near a dumpster in the 3800 block of 15th Avenue North, according to investigators.

SPPD says she had visible stab/cut wounds.

Evidence led detectives to have probable cause to arrest Coley, according to officials.

Coley was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Sunday morning.

