Women-led mentoring program helping break barriers in the game of golf in Tampa

A new program in Tampa is introducing young girls to the game of golf.

Girl on the Green Tee is a free mentoring opportunity for girls ages 7-14.

The program is in partnership with Women of Color Golf, a local non-profit striving to make golf more inclusive.

In addition to exposing them to golf experiences and skills, there’s also an emphasis on leadership development, building self-esteem, confidence, discipline and healthy habits.

The new program kicks off April 3 at the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC), and will take place weekly on Mondays from 4-6 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, click here.