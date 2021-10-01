Women plan marches Saturday against anti-choice legislation

Women’s rights advocates are mobilizing nationwide this weekend, rallying against a Texas law that bans nearly all abortions and efforts to enact similar legislation in Florida and across the country.

"We want to send a message to those decision-makers that we won't have it. We're not turning back," said Amy Weintraub, Reproductive Rights Program Director at Progress Florida.

Weintraub helped plan Saturday’s Bans Off Our Bodies rally and march in St. Pete. She says they expect thousands to raise their voices to defend female reproductive rights.

"We have to stand up, we have to take our voice back," Weintraub said. "We have to let them know that we are not going to just roll over, and that in fact we are going to fight these abortion bans."

Advocates say we are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime.

The United States Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block the abortion ban in Texas, and just last week, FL State Representative Webster Barnaby from Deltona filed House Bill 167, legislation seeking to block nearly all abortions if a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat.

That usually happens around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The 40-page proposal appears to have support from House and Senate Republican leaders.

"We’ll follow our own lead and hear from all sides, have a real deep conversation about the balancing of interests on both sides and land in a place that I hope moves us in a direction toward the pro-life position," State Rep. Paul Renner said last week.

From Citrus to Manatee Counties, nearly a dozen events are planned for Saturday, October 2. With more than 600 happening nationwide, pushing back against that pro-life stance to advocate for access to care.

"Our whole gender is affected. It means we no longer have the bodily autonomy that we did before the bans were passed. It's a real step back," said Weintraub.

Advertisement

If you are interested in finding an event happening near you, visit https://map.womensmarch.com/