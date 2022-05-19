Women rescued after armed man barricades himself inside Tampa apartment, police say

article

Tampa officers and a SWAT team are trying to convince an armed man, barricaded inside an apartment unit, to exit peacefully.

Early Thursday, police say they received a 911 call from two women inside the parament at Bowery Bayside by Cortland, saying a man was threatening them with a gun. The apartment complex is located at 6301 South West Shore Boulevard.

Officials said SWAT team members were "able to safely rescue the victims," but didn't specify how.

The armed man remains inside the apartment.

"The scene is still active at this time," police said in a news release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.