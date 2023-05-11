Women who helped prisoners of war return home share brave tales in new book

A group of dedicated women made bringing home prisoners of war and those missing in action a priority – whether it was by defying military officials, pursuing State Department and foreign officials, or rallying Americans.

Now, their stories are being told in a new book that was just released. It's called, "Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind."

The authors are Taylor Baldwin Kiland and Judy Silverstein Gray. The stories within the chapters take place during the Vietnam War.

Below is a snippet of the synopsis:

When some of America’s military men are captured or go missing during the Vietnam War, a small group of military wives become their champions. Never had families taken on diplomatic roles during wartime, nor had the fate of our POWs and missing men been a nationwide concern. In cinematic detail, authors Taylor Baldwin Kiland and Judy Silverstein Gray plunge you directly into the political maneuvering the women navigated, onto the international stage they shared with world leaders, and through the landmark legacy they created.

You can find more information about the book here: www.unwaveringbook.com.