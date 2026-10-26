World Series ticket scams: Tampa Bay Rays fans warned of fake postseason passes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - World Series fever is sweeping across Tampa Bay, but surging ticket prices are driving desperate fans straight into high-tech traps, according to consumer protection officials.
Tampa Bay ticket spike
What we know:
Standing-room-only passes on the Tampa Bay Rays official team website run around $470, while upper-deck seats climb past $600 and lower-level seating nears $800. Resale listings on platforms such as StubHub are climbing even higher, though consumer advocates warn that heavily discounted listings are often traps set by criminals.
The Better Business Bureau warned that postseason ticket scams spike every playoff run, leaving buyers with fake passes, duplicate seats, and empty pockets. Cyber experts also noted fraudsters are now using artificial intelligence to clone legitimate ticket platforms and hijack social media accounts without obvious warning signs.
Counterfeit ticket risks
What we don't know:
Investigators have not detailed how many unauthorized ticket sites are currently active or the total amount of money lost by local buyers during this postseason run. Official ticket vendors have also not shared the specific security features being used to tell cloned digital tickets apart from real passes at the gate.
Spotting ticket red flags
By the numbers:
Postseason demand can drive fans to make emotional decisions, but buying through verified avenues remains the only guaranteed way to secure an authentic seat. Milwaukee Brewers fan Mike Kaczkowski spent $2,200 per ticket directly through his team's official site to watch his team advance and honor his late father.
"I told my wife five years ago if the Brewers make the World Series I have to go — so when they made it, she said 'have at it,'" Kaczkowski said.
The Better Business Bureau highlighted several warning signs consumers must watch out for when shopping:
- Sellers demanding payments through apps such as Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, or cryptocurrency
- Ticket listings that leave off exact section and row details
- Sellers offering entry passes exclusively through digital screenshots or PDF files
Officials stressed that buyers should always complete transactions using a credit card on verified, official platforms to maintain built-in fraud protection.
Postseason fraud reporting
What you can do:
Anyone who encounters a suspicious ticket listing or believes they have been targeted by a fraudulent seller should report the incident to the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org/scamtracker. Buyers can also submit formal consumer fraud complaints directly through the Federal Trade Commission website.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, which issued an alert on postseason ticket fraud schemes, as well as official pricing data from Major League Baseball team websites and secondary ticket exchanges.