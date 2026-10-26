Man arrested after good Samaritans stop him from sexually assaulting woman in St. Pete Beach: PCSO

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The Brief Good Samaritans intervened when a man attempted to rape a woman Wednesday morning in St. Pete Beach, according to investigators. The suspect fled in a rented pickup truck, sparking a law enforcement pursuit that ended on I-275, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and took Michael Jackson into custody on multiple felony charges.



A man faces multiple charges after deputies say several bystanders stopped him from sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday morning in St. Pete Beach before he led deputies on a high-speed chase onto Interstate 275, according to investigators.

St. Pete Beach assault

What we know:

Deputies say Michael Jackson, a transient man, attacked a woman he did not know Wednesday morning in St. Pete Beach, according to authorities. Investigators said Jackson pushed the woman to the ground and attempted to rape her.

Multiple people called 911 while several good Samaritans pulled Jackson off the woman. Jackson then drove away in a rented Toyota Tacoma before deputies arrived at the scene, according to officials.

Interstate chase and capture

The backstory:

Deputies said they located the rented pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop, but Jackson refused to stop and began driving erratically.

Jackson then entered I-275 at a high rate of speed. Deputies said they brought the pursuit to an end by performing a PIT maneuver on the highway and took Jackson into custody.

Criminal charges filed

What's next:

Deputies booked Jackson on charges of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and fleeing and eluding.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or condition following the attack. Officials also have not shared the specific street location where the assault occurred in St. Pete Beach.