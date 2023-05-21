World War II hero killed during Operation Tidal Wave laid to rest

On Saturday, a World War II hero was laid to rest. The family of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley held a celebration of life for the man who was killed during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries in Romania. He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Weekley's sister Marva Turner was 14 when he was killed in World War II. Today, she's 93 and still has the jewelry he gave her right before he left.



"It was just before my birthday, and so for my birthday present. He brought me this bracelet that I have on and a matching necklace. I have always treasured that," Turner said.

It was the closest thing she had to him after his remains were never found. Weekley was a navigator in the nose of a B-24 nicknamed "Lady Jane." On August 1, 1943, his plane was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed.

The team that Lt. Pharis E. Weekley flew with

His remains were buried with other unknowns in a military cemetery in Romania, where they went unidentified for nearly 80 years until the family got a call in February from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that Marva's DNA sample she had given years ago was a match and that Weekley's remains would be coming home.



"It really hit me when we watched the plane come in, and we watched the casket draped in the American flag," Turner said.



Saturday was an emotional moment for the family as they finally laid him to rest.

"She would have been proud. She would have been so happy to know that we had some remains of him that was brought back home," Turner said.

Lt. Pharis E. Weekley being honored for his service





Weekley's niece Cathy Albritton and nephew Lance Weekley, said it's been a surreal journey for the whole family.



"I'm still processing. This is just so extraordinary. A piece of me is still dealing with disbelief," Lance Weekley said.



Weekley was buried next to his mother and father in Avon Park.



"We have just received so much support, and we just don't have the words to explain the gratitude that we feel in our heart," Albritton said.

