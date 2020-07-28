Wounded baby girl recovering after Bishop Ford shooting; $10K reward offered

A baby girl shot and wounded Monday on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side is recovering after surgery and “responding well,” a family spokesman said Tuesday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and charges against the shooter, said Early Walker, founder of the community group, I’m Telling Don’t Shoot.

“I’m thrilled to announce that baby Ny’Ori Askew is now out of surgery, alert and responding well,” Walker said in a statement.

The child was shot in the back seat of a northbound car on I-94 north of 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Her mother heard a gunshot at 11:15 a.m. while driving and then realized the baby was struck in the temple. Ny’Ori was recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital on the South Side.

“Her mother is at her side along with other family members,” Walker said. “Of course this a major sigh of relief for our organization because we can now focus on spreading the message concerning the reward for the capture of the shooter.”

Walker first announced the reward in a news conference Monday night.

Chicago gun violence has taken a heavy toll on children this summer.

Fourteen children have been shot to death citywide since June 20, according to Sun-Times records. Four of the victims were 10 years old or younger.

Earlier Tuesday, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward in the murder of 14-year-old Vernado Jones Jr. in Englewood. Vernado was one of four people killed on July 4 when gunmen opened fire on a gathering at 61st and Carpenter.