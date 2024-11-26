Video: Deputies capture ‘reckless’ wrong-way driver accused of dumping car at Tampa gas station before running

An accused wrong-way driver learned he couldn’t hide from Hillsborough County deputies on Monday as the agency’s aviation unit tracked the suspect and deputies on the ground captured him following a brief chase on foot.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, authorities tried to pull over the suspect near I-75 and I-275, but the driver sped off.

Video from HCSO’s aviation unit spotted the suspect’s vehicle as it sped southbound on I-75 under the County Line Road overpass.

The suspect is seen from the air going the wrong way on the on-ramp from Fowler Avenue.

The driver was spotted by the HCSO aviation unit going the wrong way on Fowler Avenue. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

After deputies say they spotted the suspect driving northbound on a southbound merge on-ramp, the driver headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue.

Eventually, deputies say the suspect, whose name has not been released, corrected the vehicle and began driving westbound on Fowler in the westbound lanes before turning north on Riverhills Road.

Video from HCSO’s aviation unit shows the suspect pulling into the back of a gas station and jumping out of the vehicle.

The suspect dumped his vehicle near a gas station and was arrested after running away. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

He is then seen running through the parking lot and heading back toward Fowler Avenue before deputies on the ground were able to capture him.

"I am continually proud of our deputies and their commitment to protecting our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The seamless collaboration between our Aviation Unit and ground units led to the safe arrest of a reckless individual. Let this serve as a reminder that HCSO will not tolerate actions that jeopardize public safety, and those who do so will face the consequences of their actions."

