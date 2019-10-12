Wrong way driver killed in head-on crash on I-275

article

A 39-year-old Lutz woman was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says she was driving southbound in the northbound lane

of I-275 at mm 59 when the collision occurred.

The driver of the other car was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane for over three hours as officials investigated.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.