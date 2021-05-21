WWE announces multi-city tour, return of live audiences

After making Tampa Bay the home of its ThunderDome and months of no live audience – apart from WrestleMania 37 – the WWE announced fans can once again attend shows to watch their favorite superstars in-person.

On Friday morning, the pro-wrestling organization said WWE will kick off a 25-city tour though Labor Day. They only announced the schedule for the first three cities – all which are in Texas:

Friday, July 16: Friday Night SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank (Pay-per-view) – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Monday Night Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. In the coming weeks, additional tour stops and ticket sale dates will be announced.

Last year, WrestleMania 36 was set for Tampa, but the pandemic forced those plans to change and it was moved to the WWE Performance Center with no live audience.

This year, the city had its second chance at hosting its first WrestleMania, which is basically the WWE’s version of the Super Bowl. It was a two-night event for a limited number of fans inside Raymond James Stadium.

After, WWE moved its ThunderDome headquarters from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center for the virtual fan experience.