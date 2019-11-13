WWE fans pack Thunder Alley for WrestleMania pre-sale event

WWE fans got an early taste of WrestleMania in Tampa during a special ticket-sale event at Amalie Arena Wednesday.

Among the superstars in attendance, Hall-of-Famer Kurt Angle. He sat down with FOX 13’s Josh Cascio earlier in the day to preview the spectacle that will be WrestleMania 36.

“This is such a special event, the show is phenomenal and the athletes all of them are going to have 4-5 star matches,” Angle said.

Several fans waited outside Amalie for around eight hours to be among the first to get in on the pre-sale action.

“It is amazing the fact that I’m going to meet some superstars get autographs pictures it’s great,” said Jacob Balli, from Panama City.

“You can see it on TV, it’s not the same. You have to be there in person to feel the energy, the excitement, the crowd,” said Josh Biller, from Palm Bay.

WrestleMania is expected to do big numbers in Tampa. The latest figures from the WWE show it brought in $165 million to the New York area last year.

“It is our best show of the year, so if you’re going to go to any event go to WrestleMania,” said Angle.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday.