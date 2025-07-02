WWE superstar Liv Morgan's alleged stalker now in Pasco County Jail

The Brief A Canadian man is accused of flying to Florida to stalk WWE superstar Liv Morgan at her Pasco County home. Surveillance cameras caught him roaming her property and leaving a disturbing handwritten note. The suspect is in the Pasco County jail awaiting an initial hearing that could keep him locked up until his trial.



The man accused of traveling from Canada to Florida, then stalking WWE superstar Liv Morgan at her home, is now in the Pasco County Jail and could remain there until his trial.

The backstory:

Investigators say Shawn Chan, 41, traveled to Morgan's home on May 31. Surveillance footage shows Chan outside the home carrying a BB gun he reportedly found on her porch, along with a backpack.

Investigators say he circled her house twice, checked under a doormat for a spare key, and stayed at her doorstep for more than two hours.

Morgan was not home at the time. Authorities say Chan left behind a handwritten note referring to himself as "Shawn, the guy you all hang out with on FF-2 online." In the note, he accused unnamed people of disrespecting his privacy and wrote, "I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you."

Chan was arrested three days later after he showed up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where security recognized him.

Why you should care:

Liv Morgan is a two-time WWE Women’s World Champion, and this case highlights how public figures can become targets of dangerous obsession. The incident also underscores broader concerns about celebrity safety and stalking cases that cross international borders.

What they're saying:

Susan Constantine, a behavior analyst, says this is unfortunately common with people in the public eye.

"Boy, she really dodged a bullet," Constantine said. "That was really quite scary. The first stage is fantasy, second stage is planning, third stage is the approach, and then the fourth one is fixation. and that's where it starts to escalate and that's when a person can be in danger."

What's next:

Chan is due in court on July 18. An attorney told FOX 13 that given the potential five-year prison sentence and concerns he might flee back to Canada, the court will likely keep him in jail while the case moves forward.

