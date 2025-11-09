Ybor City crash vigil spills into the street, attendees demand action to prevent future tragedies

The Brief There was a candlelight vigil outside of Bradley's on 7th in Ybor City after a driver crashed their car into the patio there early Saturday morning, killing four and 13 more. The vigil drew so many people it spilled onto the street and police had to shut down that area to traffic. One attendee stood in front of the city councilors who attended and demanded they take action to improve pedestrian safety in Ybor City.



It was a heavy vigil for those affected by the crash outside of Bradley's on 7th.

It honored the lives lost and those that were injured.

The backstory:

Bradley's is a gay bar and a safe place for the community to gather.

Some felt that safety ripped away from them after this crash.

"When something like this happens, whether it's intentional or not, there still is going to be that lasting effect," said Anne-Marie Hoeck, the Free Mom Hugs Florida State Chapter Leader. "Do you feel safe anymore? And we want to make sure that we're here to have that kind of support. And the community is going to need to come together."

What they're saying:

One woman at the vigil stepped up to the front and demanded answers from city councilors on how they plan to keep people safe in the future.

"If y'all want to see better pedestrian infrastructure, more action from these people behind me, please let them hear you," said Taylor Aguilera to the crowd as she stood in front of multiple Tampa city councilors.

She was met with a loud, sustained cheer from the crowd. Others there agreed with the idea that the city could do more to protect pedestrian safety in Ybor City.

Aguilera, a woman who frequents Bradley's, wants to see more than thoughts and prayers from city councilors.

"During the weekend, evening hours, any auto traffic needs to be shut down for pedestrian safety," Aguilera said.

She wants to see retractable barriers and infrastructure improvements to protect pedestrians.

"Most major cities in America have retractable barricades in big spots, like Bourbon Street in Louisiana," Aguilera said. "This is the Bourbon Street of Florida. We need to be protected."

The vigil had 80 RSVPs, but it quickly grew so large it spilled into the street. That is when police shut down that part of 7th Avenue in Ybor.

Victim speaks out at vigil

Dig deeper:

The event was a chance to honor the victims. One even spoke after getting out of the hospital.

"He took good people away from their families, and he's hurt so many other people," said Richard Atwell, a crash survivor. "Just because someone hurts us, just because someone's negligent or selfish, that's not an excuse to be upset or mad."

Despite being impacted by the crash so personally, Atwell says this is an opportunity to improve as a community.

FULL STORY: 4 dead, at least 13 injured after suspect crashes into crowd outside Ybor City business

"I really hope that in a time like this, we can learn to grow in a way that opens our hearts and doesn't make us bitter or cold or angry at each other or angry at one another," Atwell said.

Others at the vigil said this was a moment to support all those affected by the crash.

"It was heavy, it was heavy," said Rami Siab, a Bradley's regular. "You know, I mean, bad things happen all the time, but when it's something that close to you, it just hurts you a little bit more."

"It hurts. The best thing to do is just to be there," said Peggy Farrell, the PFLAG, Riverview secretary. "To acknowledge that this is a painful evening for the LGBTQ community. We're not here to celebrate. We're here to share. We're to uphold each other."

What's next:

Bradley's is already working to make a comeback. As the vigil was starting, they repaired the glass on the outside of the bar so it could once again become a place for the community to gather.

Ybor City bar owner reacts to tragedy

The owner shared this statement on social media Saturday evening.

While I am very expeditious in responding to situations, it has taken time to put together all the facts that occurred early this morning.

Bradley's on 7th became the scene of a horrific event that occurred early this morning. Obviously, all law enforcement agencies have the most up to date and most accurate information. Bradley's on 7th's only part in this event was being in an unfortunate location. A vehicle involved in a high-speed chase, lost control and hit 3 people on the sidewalk, then entered Bradley's on 7th patio, creating utter devastation. Killing 4 and injuring 11 people.

This event has been very traumatic for my entire staff, and myself. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of those who were killed, and to all the injured. Bradley's on 7th is known for being a very tight-knit family of employees and customers. Our customers are very loyal and have made Bradley's on 7th what it is today. They are truly part of our family. We ask you to remember all those killed and injured in your prayers, as we do the same.

In respect of those that were killed and injured, along with the mental trauma the staff has experienced, Bradley's on 7th will remain closed until Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:00pm.

I would personally like to thank all the law enforcement agencies that responded so quickly and efficiently this morning. I cannot say enough about the expert job done by the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff Office and the Florida Highway Patrol and all the involved EMS teams. The speed in which this event was handled, should be noted by all. I would also like to thank Bradley's on 7th General Manager, Jim Kossakowski and Assistant Manager, Tony Nehluli. The courage and dedication that they exhibited last night and today, is nothing but exemplary. A special thank you also goes to the amazing owner of our building and his staff, Charlie Garber and Hayley Parson of Garber Investments.

Respectfully,

Bradley Nelson, Owner

Bradley's on 7th / Utopia Road Bar & Courtyard