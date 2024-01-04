Ybor City museum showcases exhibit following footsteps of the Florida Panther

article

In the heart of Ybor City, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts unveils an engaging exhibition that promises to captivate nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados alike.

The museum proudly presents the "Path of the Panther" gallery by acclaimed conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr.

This immersive exhibit, running until March, takes visitors on a visual journey through Ward’s lens, showcasing his extraordinary work and dedication to the preservation of Florida’s unique wildlife.

"The museum did an amazing job of curating this show with us, and what it does is help you follow in the footsteps of the Florida Panther through its habitat in wild Florida," Carlton Ward Jr. said. "You learn about the challenges it faces with overdevelopment; you learn about the opportunities for coexistence with cattle ranchers and farmers, and you learn about the scientists who are out there on the front lines trying to revive and save the species."

Renowned for his impactful contributions to environmental conservation, especially right here in Florida, Carlton Ward Jr. has made a name for himself, specifically through his association with National Geographic.

The "Path of the Panther" gallery not only reflects Ward’s artistic prowess but also serves as a powerful call to action for the protection of the endangered Florida panther.

As visitors explore the captivating images, they are invited to ponder the delicate balance between humanity and the natural world, all while being inspired to contribute to the crucial cause of wildlife conservation in the region.

