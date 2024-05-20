Wanted Florida man reeked of ‘guilt, embarrassment, warm hosiery’ after clothes dryer capture: ECSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

It may not be polite to air out your dirty laundry in public, but a Florida fugitive learned the hard way that sooner or later everything comes out in the wash.

Deputies in Escambia County had been searching for 31-year-old David Jerome Jackson for two months when they got a tip that he was inside a home in Pensacola.

Armed with a warrant, deputies began searching the home and eventually found Jackson folded, not so neatly, inside a tiny dryer drum.

Deputies found Jackson hiding inside a dryer. Image is courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the look on his face was "a combination of guilt, embarrassment, and warm hosiery."

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was ‘pulled from the dryer one limb at a time, as he clung to his tumble-ready hideout.’

Once outside the dryer, deputies say they removed three dryer sheets, two mismatched socks, and a crumpled-up tissue from his surprisingly wrinkled Star Wars shirt.

Pictured: David Jerome Jackson. Courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson was arrested on charges of shooting into a dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

