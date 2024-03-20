Ybor City residents, workers weigh in on important issues as neighborhood looks to the future

Safety, green spaces, and a grocery store are all things Ybor City residents said are important to them, following a 2023 survey.

The city conducted the study for residents and those who work in Ybor and their answers were compiled in a report the city council will review on Thursday.

It gives council members a better understanding of what issues are important to residents and workers, as they make decisions for the area.

The vibrant community that is Ybor City is ever-evolving.

Marcus DeMaiolo has proudly called this neighborhood home for six years.

"Ybor has always been a cool neighborhood, it was just the cultural vibe. And then just being able to walk to places, go to restaurants, go to bars," he said.

DeMaiolo, like many of his neighbors, took the time to respond to the city's study.

Those answers, compiled in the new 2023 report, show some of the neighbor’s top concerns including cleanliness, affordable housing, and safety.

Safety is top of mind for many after last fall’s deadly mass shooting.

"That hasn't deterred us from wanting to move away from Ybor. I think we just, we want that safety. We've seen more police presence. We've seen the horses with the police on them. And I hope that that just continues. You know, we can continue to have a great community," DeMaiolo shared.

The report shows top wishes for workers include addressing homelessness, better access to free parking, and more fast casual dining options.

More than 85% of residents and workers said they'd like to see the streetcar routes extended.

Residents also prioritized more green space, walking trails, and a neighborhood grocery store.

DeMaiolo says more than anything he wants to see the city honor Ybor’s charm and character.

"I’m honored to be an able resident. We're excited to see what the changes are going to be. And we look forward to seeing some of our recommendations along the way," said DeMaiolo.

The study also showed that in 2016, 90 percent of residents would recommend living in Ybor City. However, that number is down to about 79 percent now, but there is no direct explanation for that in the study.

