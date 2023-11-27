Ybor City shooting suspect denied bond, claims self defense in killing of 14-year-old

Suspected Ybor City shooter Tyrell Phillips will remain in jail until his trial after he was denied bond on Monday.

Phillips is accused of gunning down a 14-year-old boy during a dispute on Halloween weekend. Sixteen others were injured in the gunfire, all in all, and another person was killed.

READ: Ybor City shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 2nd degree murder charge

Phillips has been in jail for nearly a month and was asking to be released on bond. During a hearing Monday, prosecutors called Phillips a danger to the community and were fighting to keep him in jail.

Prosecutor Justin Diaz showed a cellphone video of the shooting and called several witnesses to the stand, including the lead detective, Joshua Kennedy. Kennedy testified that Phillips admitted to the shooting but claimed it was self-defense.

READ: Ybor City shooting: Tampa police searching for more suspects after 2 killed, 16 injured

He said Phillips told him it all started after he waved to a girl he knew from school. He claimed that caused three young men to become aggressive towards him, one even spitting on him.

According to Diaz, Phillips feared for his life after one of the men reached for his waistband and that’s when Phillips pulled out a weapon and fired it three times, killing the 14-year-old boy.

That led to a shooting spree by others. Tampa police are still looking for two more shooters involved in the incident.

READ: Ybor City Shooting: Suspect accused of opening fire killing 2, injuring 16 makes first court appearance

Later, the defense called Phillips‘ father to the stand. Terrell Phillips said his son is a good person who never got into any trouble. But prosecutors challenged that by showing YouTube videos of his son flashing gang signs and posing with guns.

Diaz also argued Phillips would be found guilty by a jury because he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

"He wasn’t in fear of death; he was causing death," argued Diaz.

After a nearly three-hour hearing, Tampa Judge Robin Fuson had made up his mind. He denied bond for Phillips.

"The safest place for Mr. Phillips is in a Hillsborough County jail," ruled Fuson.

Phillips is charged with one count of second-degree murder. He will be back in court on February 1.