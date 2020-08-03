YMCA offering free swim lessons across Tampa Bay

The YMCAs of the Tampa Bay area are once again offering free 'Safety Around Water' lessons starting Monday for kids.

From August 3 to 6, children can receive free water safety lessons at different YMCA locations including the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, the YMCA of the Suncoast and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.

The free program is specifically designed for beginners and non-swimmers to learn the ropes of the water. Children ages 3 through 12 are invited to attend.

During the four-day course, kids will be taught skills by certified instructors. The skills being taught are designed to help reduce the risk of drowning and give the kids confidence while being around the water.

Those who wish to participate must be present on the first day of classes, and the YMCA is asking participants to bring their own swimsuit and towel. A membership to the YMCA is not required, but participants will need to register prior to the class.

To see what lessons are still available and to register for a class, visit YMCA's website here.