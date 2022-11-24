YMCA Turkey Gobble returns for 8th year to benefit cancer survivors

article

In Tampa, an annual special run was held to benefit cancer survivors and their families around the Bay Area.

The 8th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble was a sold-out event on Thanksgiving morning. The tradition took place just outside Amalie Arena. Walkers and runners for the one mile, 5K and 8K races joined in early Thursday.

All proceeds go toward the Livestrong Foundation at the YMCA for cancer survivors and their loved ones. Organizers said a free 12-week program provides a safe and supportive environment for people affected by cancer to do physical and social activities that strengthen the whole person.

The fundraising goal this year was $7,500. By Thursday morning, they hit that goal and then some with more than $9,000 raised through this event.

The course started and ended at Amalie Arena, taking runners and walkers across the Platt Street Bridge and along the scenic Bayshore Boulevard. Some of those runners were with kids, pushing strollers. Dogs were also welcome.

Immediately before the race, YMCA hosted a graduation ceremony for its most recent Livestrong program participants, including several children who are completing their cancer support program.