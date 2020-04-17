YMCAs hold blood donation drives to help replenish depleted supply during pandemic

Blood donation is down as people stay home and donation drives are canceled during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bay Area YMCAs are partnering with OneBlood and LifeSouth to encourage blood donation.

Officials hope the following donation drives will help replenish the supply of blood in hospitals and healthcare facilities:

Friday, April 17, 11:30am – 4:30pm

OneBlood

All donors at the following Y locations will receive a free OneBlood water bottle and a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. For more information or to make an appointment visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

GREATER PALM HARBOR YMCA • 1600 16th St. • Palm Harbor, FL 34683

GREATER RIDGECREST YMCA • 1801 119th St. N. • Largo, FL 33774

Advertisement

JAMES P. GILLS FAMILY YMCA • 8411 Photonics Dr. • Trinity, FL 34655

BARDMOOR YMCA • 8495 Bryan Dairy Rd. • Largo, FL 33777

CLEARWATER YMCA • 1005 South Highland Ave. • Clearwater, FL 33756

JIM & HEATHER GILLS YMCA • 3200 1st Ave. S. • Saint Petersburg, FL 33712

NORTH PINELLAS YMCA • 4550 Village Center Dr. • Palm Harbor, FL 34685

LifeSouth

All donors at the following Y locations will receive a free t-shirt and a coupon for a free pizza from Domino’s.

HERNANDO COUNTY YMCA • 1300 Mariner Blvd • Spring Hill, FL 34609

CITRUS MEMORIAL HEALTH FOUNDATION YMCA • 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. • Lecanto, FL 34461

Thursday, May 21, 11am – 5pm

OneBlood

All donors will receive a free OneBlood t-shirt and a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. For more information or to make an appointment visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

BOB GILBERTSON CENTRAL CITY FAMILY YMCA • 110 E. Palm Ave. • Tampa, FL 33602

BOB SIERRA NORTH TAMPA YMCA • 4029 Northdale Rd. • Tampa, FL 33624

CAMPO FAMILY YMCA • 3414 Culbreath Rd. • Valrico, FL 33596

EAST PASCO FAMILY YMCA • 37301 Chapel Hill Lp. • Zephyrhills, FL 33542

NEW TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 16221 Compton Dr. • Tampa, FL 33647

NORTH BRANDON FAMILY YMCA • 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. • Seffner, FL 33584

NORTHWEST HILLSBOROUGH FAMILY YMCA • 8950 W. Waters Ave. • Tampa, FL 33615

PLANT CITY FAMILY YMCA • 1507 YMCA Place • Plant City, FL 33563

SOUTH TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 4411 S. Himes Ave. • Tampa, FL 33611

SPURLINO FAMILY YMCA • 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. • Gibsonton, FL 33534