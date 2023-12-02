You can get a Christmas tree for $10 in Florida, but under this condition

Watch FOX 35 News Live

Christmas trees can be quite pricey – regardless of whether you purchase an artificial one or a real one. Mix that in with a sprinkle of inflation and now you're working overtime to buy the centerpiece of the holiday season.

Floridians have an opportunity this year to buy a tree on a budget. You only need $10 to get a Christmas tree from the Ocala National Forest but under one condition – you have to cut it down yourself.

How do I get a Christmas tree for $10?

From November 21 to December 25, Floridians can purchase Christmas tree permits online. The permits are $10 each and each person can have a maximum of five permits to cut down five trees.

Before you get to the Ocala National Forest, you must pre-print the permit and place it on the dash of your vehicle before leaving to cut your tree. There are two Christmas tree-cutting areas that you go to.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through Every Kid Outdoors.

How do I know which Christmas tree to pick?

You'll want to measure the area where you plan to place the tree in your home beforehand – height and width. You'll also want to measure the space in your car you will transporting the tree.

Pick a tree from a dense, forested area because that will give the remaining trees more space to grow.

What tools do I need to cut my own Christmas tree?

The tools you'll want to bring are measuring tape, a handsaw to cut your tree, gloves, boots, a tarp to sit on and remove your tree once it's cut, and ropes or straps to secure your tree to your car.

Spray your tree down with bug spray to prevent insects such as ticks and spiders from entering your home.

Bring a map because GPS may not be up-to-date with forest service roads.

The maximum tree height you can cut is 40 feet and the maximum stump height is six inches.