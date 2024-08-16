'You murdered my mother:' Family confronts man accused of stabbing his mom to death in Brandon

The man accused of stabbing his mother to death got an earful from family members in court on Friday.

John Aylor, 37, was ordered to be held behind bars until his trial.

Detectives say he stabbed Julie Aylor, 64, on Monday, while his own daughter and niece were in the house on Silvercrest Ln. in Brandon.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of stabbing mother to death faces judge amid family violence 'crisis'

Aylor listened as his attorney did her best to explain why he should be let out of jail before his trial, though she told the judge there is no evidence to suggest he's not the killer.

"There is a substantial probability that the defendant committed such crime at this stage of the proceedings," the defense attorney said. "I don't have any information to contest what Det. Gibson has testified to here today."

After she insisted that his anger was not at the rest of the community, the judge was about to rule when family members of both the suspect and the victim began yelling at Aylor for asking the judge to be let out of jail as he awaits trial.

"Are you kidding me? Do you know what you did to my mother?" one said. "You murdered my mother."

Deputies regained control as the daughter of the victim, who has said in previous interviews she favors the death penalty for her brother, yelled "death by knife."

The judge agreed with the prosecution, that Aylor is too dangerous to be let out.

Pictured: Julie Aylor

"There are no conditions of release that protect the community," said judge Samantha Ward.

The ruling ends an emotional week for a family that started on Monday with Julie Aylor's death, the capture of John Aylor on Tuesday, and then a vigil for Julie on Wednesday.

"My mom was a good mom," said Kristina Blair on Wednesday. "She was brutally attacked by her own son, the person that loved her. I could only imagine what was going through her mind.

The sheriff said Monday the motive may have been the theft of items that Aylor could use to trade for drugs.

Deputies say he broke into his mother's home through a doggie door. The two started to argue and then detectives said he stabbed his mother at least ten times before fleeing.

Aylor is charged with first degree murder.

