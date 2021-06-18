You-pick flower season blooms in Plant City berry fields

article

At the end of season, there are you-pick strawberries, and you-pick blueberries. Now, there’s something new you can harvest yourself: Fancy Farms in Plant City is offering you-pick flowers.

"We heard about this place, and just wanted to come and enjoy it," Camry Brewer told FOX 13 on Friday. "Just grab a little piece of beauty."

Fancy Farms, known for its strawberries, decided after the berry season was over they would take a chance on planting something different.

Now, they have 10 acres of zinnias and giant sunflowers in full bloom behind their Fancy Farms Market on Drane Field Road just off County Line Road.

You buy a field pass for $5 and get to pick one sunflower. From there, you can buy additional sunflowers by the stem, or buy a cup to pick zinnias.

"If you can fit 50 zinnias in a cup, you go home with 50 zinnias, or 100. Whatever you can fit into that cup," explained Kristi Grooms of Fancy Farms.

LINK: For additional prices and to find out times and days that Fancy Farms Market is open, go to facebook.com/fancyfarmsinc